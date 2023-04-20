Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kanzhun

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

