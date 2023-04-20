Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.42 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $470.68 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,043,168,910 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,033,094,178.7814. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02424359 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,344,324.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

