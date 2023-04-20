KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Trading Up 15.8%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 2,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.26.

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

