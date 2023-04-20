Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Target Price to $141.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

Insider Activity

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

