Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Target Price to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

