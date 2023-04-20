Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $531.93

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €531.93 ($578.18) and traded as high as €579.90 ($630.33). Kering shares last traded at €567.90 ($617.28), with a volume of 147,651 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($608.70) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($706.52) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €595.00 ($646.74) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($586.96) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €655.00 ($711.96) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €570.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €532.21.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.