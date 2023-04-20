KeyCorp Comments on OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ONEW opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

