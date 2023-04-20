KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

