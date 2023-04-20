KeyCorp Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $187.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.77 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,663,610. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

