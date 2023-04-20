KeyCorp Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $264.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $420.96.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.