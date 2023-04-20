Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declares $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

KMB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.14. 1,561,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,818. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

