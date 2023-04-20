Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.35

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 5482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

