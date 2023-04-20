Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,853,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

