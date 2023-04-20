Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

