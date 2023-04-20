Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
