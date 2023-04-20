Kinetik Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Kinetik Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kinetik stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.18. 215,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

