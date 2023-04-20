Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after buying an additional 93,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 922,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 259,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,172. The stock has a market cap of $798.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 83.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

