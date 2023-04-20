Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.70 ($21.41) and last traded at €19.54 ($21.24). 6,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.52 ($21.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.88 and a 200 day moving average of €16.67. The company has a market cap of $322.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

