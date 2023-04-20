Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kopin by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Kopin stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 174,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,899. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also

