KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KORE Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KORE Group by 400.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KORE Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KORE Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Price Performance

Shares of KORE Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,828. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KORE Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

