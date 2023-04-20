Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $9 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.66.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $215.70 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $559.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.