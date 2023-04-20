Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 15,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

