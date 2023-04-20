Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 20,610 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

