Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

