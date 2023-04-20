Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
