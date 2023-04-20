Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 165,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 112,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,115. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

