Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 165,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 112,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.00 target price on Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Read More
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.