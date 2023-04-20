Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 797,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,295. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.