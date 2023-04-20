Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 797,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,295. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

