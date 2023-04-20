Lake Street Capital Boosts Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $16,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 431,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

