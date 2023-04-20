Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2,967.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $34.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $525.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,107. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

