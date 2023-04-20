Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.32. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

