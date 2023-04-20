Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.32. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.