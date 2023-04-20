Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $491.02, but opened at $510.96. Lam Research shares last traded at $519.08, with a volume of 768,034 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $53,065,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 492,345.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,897 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.75 and a 200-day moving average of $458.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

