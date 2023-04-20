Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of LCI opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

