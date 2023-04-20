Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Shares of LCI opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
