Laqira Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.54 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $438,353.85 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

