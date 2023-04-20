Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

