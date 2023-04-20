Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 908,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,915,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

LAZY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 71,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

