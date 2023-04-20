Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $114.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

