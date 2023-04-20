Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saia by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Saia by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $274.25 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.98.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

