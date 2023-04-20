Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ARDX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

