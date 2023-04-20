Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,740 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

