Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41,938.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

