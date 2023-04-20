Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $217.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

