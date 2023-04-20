Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

