Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.