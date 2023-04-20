Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

