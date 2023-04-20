Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $58.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,641. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

