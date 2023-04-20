Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 808,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 162,993 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

