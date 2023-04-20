Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,308.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,210.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

