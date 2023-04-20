Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $427.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

