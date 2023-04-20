Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after acquiring an additional 247,119 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

ABG opened at $206.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average is $190.69.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

