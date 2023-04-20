Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Instruments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

