Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Trading Down 1.5 %

Diodes stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.