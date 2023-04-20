Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,949,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 332,472 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

